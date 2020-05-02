CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $2.95. CounterPath shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 85,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

