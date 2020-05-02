Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $13.78. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 118,510 shares changing hands.

INSE has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Michael James Fletcher sold 6,637,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £1,194,667.20 ($1,571,516.97).

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.