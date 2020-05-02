Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.36. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Acura Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

