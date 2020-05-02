Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $2.56. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 400,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.19.

About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.