Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.19

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $2.56. Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 400,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.19.

About Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stobart Group Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.01
Stobart Group Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.01
First Derivatives Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,490.80
First Derivatives Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,490.80
Cohort Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $599.68
Cohort Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $599.68
Centerra Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14
Centerra Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14
Gemfields Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Gemfields Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Petro Matad Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26
Petro Matad Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report