Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,793.90

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,793.90 and traded as high as $4,860.00. Croda International shares last traded at $4,772.00, with a volume of 299,665 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,025 ($52.95) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,735.71 ($62.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,415.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,793.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 50.50 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots bought 22 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,306 ($56.64) per share, with a total value of £947.32 ($1,246.15). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Over the last three months, insiders bought 106 shares of company stock valued at $442,924.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

