High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $0.60. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 30,803 shares.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. On average, analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.