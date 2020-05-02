Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.55. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 88,637 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.01 million for the quarter.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

