Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

May 2nd, 2020

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.17. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 45,749 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.55, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

