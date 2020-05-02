Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.49

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.49 and traded as low as $115.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 27,514 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.49.

In related news, insider Anthony Dixon bought 9,018 shares of Telit Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £10,460.88 ($13,760.69).

About Telit Communications (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

