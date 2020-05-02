TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.89

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.89 and traded as low as $45.00. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.89.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.