Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.12

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.12 and traded as low as $14.63. Air China shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

