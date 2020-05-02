C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $332.17

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $332.17 and traded as low as $192.20. C&C Group shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 585,814 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of C&C Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 182 ($2.39) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $605.14 million and a PE ratio of 802.47.

In related news, insider Emer Finnan purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £9,906 ($13,030.78).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

