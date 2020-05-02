Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.05

Shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $98.05 and traded as low as $98.02. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 465,299 shares.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital & Regional to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital & Regional plc will post 446.0000031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.51%. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is presently -12.94%.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

