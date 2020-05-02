THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of THT Heat Transfer Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:THTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. THT Heat Transfer Technology shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

