GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.04

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.04 and traded as low as $111.80. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 1,172,125 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 372.73 and a quick ratio of 372.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

