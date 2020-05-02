Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.81

Shares of Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.81 and traded as high as $14.57. Cameco shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 1,477,989 shares traded.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.11.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

