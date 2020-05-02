Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,716.73

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,716.73 and traded as high as $2,762.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,700.00, with a volume of 112,811 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,020 ($39.73) to GBX 3,085 ($40.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,530 ($33.28) to GBX 2,560 ($33.68) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,495.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,716.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 10.29 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.