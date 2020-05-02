Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 509 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Shares of CVET opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. State Street Corp bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covetrus by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,064,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 533,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 423,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

