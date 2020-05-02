Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,615.86

May 2nd, 2020

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,615.86 and traded as low as $2,424.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,440.00, with a volume of 166,127 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,615.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.81 ($0.94) per share. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

