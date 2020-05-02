Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.07

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.07 and traded as high as $242.50. Spirent Communications shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 732,660 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Investec cut Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.29 ($2.81).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

