Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.30. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 124,101 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a market cap of $559.74 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$308.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

