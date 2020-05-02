Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.80. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 15,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 million and a P/E ratio of 0.71.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

