Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.82. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 1,324,922 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $468.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

