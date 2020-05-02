United American Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Shares of United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. United American Petroleum shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,608,514 shares.

United American Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UAPC)

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

