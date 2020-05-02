Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Vaso shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 30,740 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

