Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $3.02. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 71,480 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.80). The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

