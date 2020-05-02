Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.62. Pure Bioscience shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 82,655 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.28.

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 268.12% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

