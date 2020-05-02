USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $7.30. USA Technologies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 65,888 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAT shares. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.85 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in USA Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in USA Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.