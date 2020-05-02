Stars Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 750 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSG shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Stars Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Stars Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stars Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stars Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSG opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.