AEGON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,084 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,924% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1735 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AEGON by 43.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AEGON by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 266.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 53,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

