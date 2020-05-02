Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,784 call options.
HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.
In other Huntsman news, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
