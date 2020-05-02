Huntsman Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,784 call options.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

