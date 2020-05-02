Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 672 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $1,161,074. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

