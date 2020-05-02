Callaway Golf Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,964 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 391% compared to the average volume of 604 call options.

ELY opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

