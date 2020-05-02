Church & Dwight Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,433% compared to the typical volume of 510 call options.

NYSE:CHD opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,331,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,183,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

