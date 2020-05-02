Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,566 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

NYSE:DRE opened at $33.30 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $320,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.