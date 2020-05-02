United Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the average daily volume of 432 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,750. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

