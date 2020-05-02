Traders Buy Large Volume of Childrens Place Call Options (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 739 call options.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $455.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 149,690 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

