Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.
Shares of MVIS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.66. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.
Microvision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.