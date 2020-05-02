Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,679% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

Shares of MVIS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.66. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get Microvision alerts:

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microvision will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.