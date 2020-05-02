Sempra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 753 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.35. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

