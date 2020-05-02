Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

