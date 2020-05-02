Fluidigm Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,451 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

FLDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,571.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 102,257 shares of company stock worth $316,315 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 13.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

