Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,378 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,870 call options.

Shares of APO stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $8,479,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 33,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $1,590,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,823,844 shares of company stock worth $80,133,154 over the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 566,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $70,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

