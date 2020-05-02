Wright Medical Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,180% compared to the typical volume of 891 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

