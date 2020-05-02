Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Fiverr International Call Options (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 631% compared to the average volume of 575 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $3,464,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $2,321,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $39.51 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

