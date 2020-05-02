Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,359 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 3,740 call options.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

