Traders Purchase Large Volume of Smartsheet Call Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 1,132 call options.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.27 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $487,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,265. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

