Hertz Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 27,186 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,991 call options.

HTZ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NYSE HTZ opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $568.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.59. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

