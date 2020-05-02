Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Msci in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Msci alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $319.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.20 and its 200-day moving average is $272.99. Msci has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.