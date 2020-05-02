Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Msci in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Msci’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $319.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.20 and its 200-day moving average is $272.99. Msci has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Msci by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Msci by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Msci Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share
Msci Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share
iAnthus Capital Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities
iAnthus Capital Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities
Safran PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Safran PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Ozk Decreased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank Ozk Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report