iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for iAnthus Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

