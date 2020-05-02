Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €115.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.10 ($107.09).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €84.22 ($97.93) on Thursday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.10 and its 200 day moving average is €125.19.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.